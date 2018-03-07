BellaNaija

Usher and Wife Grace Miguel have Split after Two Years of Marriage

07.03.2018

Music star Usher and his wife Grace Miguel have split after two years of marriage.

The couple began dating in 2009 and got married in 2015.

The split was confirmed by US Weekly after the couple reportedly issued a joint statement on Tuesday, March 6.

The statement reads:

After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

7 Comments on Usher and Wife Grace Miguel have Split after Two Years of Marriage
  Manny March 7, 2018 at 4:13 am

    Inevitable

    Reply
  Billionaire in grace March 7, 2018 at 7:14 am

    Dear usher I think you need deliverance 😂😂😂

    Reply
  W March 7, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Lmaoooooo, I should but……The woman left her marriage for Usher. Felt bad at the timeto the Woman’s husband. As in she got a divorce to be with him (thats what we read o).

    Usher your true love -Chili is waiting and chilling for you.

    Reply
  • W March 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Lmaoooooo, I shouldn’t but……The woman left her marriage for Usher. Felt bad at the time for the Woman’s husband. As in she got a divorce to be with him (thats what we read o).

    Usher your true love -Chili is waiting and chilling for you

    Reply
  Kelly March 7, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Usher steady taking L’s let it burn baby, let it burn

    Reply
  I'mJustSayn' March 7, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Was it the herpes?

    Reply
  How March 7, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Usher.. There is something not quite right with your way with women. Honestly just stick to the men as we already know!

    Reply
  • Post a comment

