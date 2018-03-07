Usher and Wife Grace Miguel have Split after Two Years of Marriage

Music star Usher and his wife Grace Miguel have split after two years of marriage.

The couple began dating in 2009 and got married in 2015.

The split was confirmed by US Weekly after the couple reportedly issued a joint statement on Tuesday, March 6.

The statement reads:

After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff