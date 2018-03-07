Coming Soon… Meet the “Gidi Girls” of Linda Ikeji TV’s Reality Show in a New Teaser

Linda Ikeji TV has been teasing with a few interesting new shows that we can’t wait to watch, from Oyinbo Wives of Lagos to Annabel: My Life as a Former Nigerian Stripper and more.
One of the shows to look out for is “Gidi Girls“, a series based on five hot and ambitious young ladies who are living and hustling in Lagos aka Las Gidi.
A promo clip was released in February but a new clip has surfaced, introducing viewers to the five women – Mercy, Lilian, Eloho, Precious and Vonney.
Watch the new teaser below.
If you missed the promo clip, check on it below.
E Clear.
Ambitious has a new meaning
I’m just over here like -brahhhhh… Ambitious???!!!!
OKAY Linda, you can this ambitious? so what do you call those young girls with small business you fund/ mentor???
She cries wolves about women empowerment but creates shows encouraging women so act a fool and hoe away. OKAY!!!
Ambition is ambition. The direction you choose to go with it, now that’s a different story.
Chai! Well I guess this is the new selling market
Mehn this quite sad
Everything in the teaser is fake
God help us. For some moment I actually thought I was seeing pornography. What has happened to our values?
bruh dont u think porn is a bit dramatic???
yea its silly but she will sell. shes just following the steps of mona scott-young. we already watch love and hiphop and real housewives. Soon our real life celebrities whose careers are down will join the bandwagon.
Lol That slap at the end though…ahh aye le#sippingtea
Linda wants to be queen of ratchet TV obviously. i wish her the best.
More like “Gidi B**bs”
Linda Ikeji madam “i’d rather be self made/ women empowerment” is this your own way of empowering women? SMH
My eyes popped throughout the entire trailer or whatever and my mouth was agape in amazeballs!
Why are her shows always portraying women in a very negative light? What is she trying to accomplish by doing this?
Atlanta moves to Nigeria. This does not represent the Nigeria I know….ooo maybe in Linda’s world because a theme has formed here all the shows might as well be merged into one show. Same difference, different women spewing same stuff
Omo… I hope that guy at the end got enough pay for that hot slap!!!