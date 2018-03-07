BellaNaija

Coming Soon… Meet the “Gidi Girls” of Linda Ikeji TV’s Reality Show in a New Teaser

07.03.2018

Linda Ikeji TV has been teasing with a few interesting new shows that we can’t wait to watch, from Oyinbo Wives of Lagos to Annabel: My Life as a Former Nigerian Stripper and more.

One of the shows to look out for is “Gidi Girls“, a series based on five hot and ambitious young ladies who are living and hustling in Lagos aka Las Gidi.

A promo clip was released in February but a new clip has surfaced, introducing viewers to the five women – Mercy, Lilian, Eloho, Precious and Vonney.

Watch the new teaser below.

If you missed the promo clip, check on it below.

16 Comments
  • Ocean Beauty March 7, 2018 at 4:47 am

    E Clear.
    Ambitious has a new meaning

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • DEE March 7, 2018 at 7:08 am

      I’m just over here like -brahhhhh… Ambitious???!!!!
      OKAY Linda, you can this ambitious? so what do you call those young girls with small business you fund/ mentor???
      She cries wolves about women empowerment but creates shows encouraging women so act a fool and hoe away. OKAY!!!

      Love this! 67
    • Lady! March 9, 2018 at 2:47 am

      Ambition is ambition. The direction you choose to go with it, now that’s a different story.

      Love this! 4
  • Meee March 7, 2018 at 5:59 am

    Chai! Well I guess this is the new selling market

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Smh March 7, 2018 at 6:04 am

    Mehn this quite sad
    Everything in the teaser is fake

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Amazed March 7, 2018 at 8:16 am

    God help us. For some moment I actually thought I was seeing pornography. What has happened to our values?

    Love this! 26 Reply
    • ekohustler March 7, 2018 at 9:37 am

      bruh dont u think porn is a bit dramatic???

      Love this! 32
  • seun March 7, 2018 at 9:03 am

    yea its silly but she will sell. shes just following the steps of mona scott-young. we already watch love and hiphop and real housewives. Soon our real life celebrities whose careers are down will join the bandwagon.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • ekohustler March 7, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Lol That slap at the end though…ahh aye le#sippingtea

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • africhic March 7, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Linda wants to be queen of ratchet TV obviously. i wish her the best.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • lolu March 7, 2018 at 11:22 am

    More like “Gidi B**bs”

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Me March 7, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Linda Ikeji madam “i’d rather be self made/ women empowerment” is this your own way of empowering women? SMH

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • Uberhaute_Looks March 7, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    My eyes popped throughout the entire trailer or whatever and my mouth was agape in amazeballs!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • beht why? March 7, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Why are her shows always portraying women in a very negative light? What is she trying to accomplish by doing this?

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • jojo March 7, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Atlanta moves to Nigeria. This does not represent the Nigeria I know….ooo maybe in Linda’s world because a theme has formed here all the shows might as well be merged into one show. Same difference, different women spewing same stuff

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • TTT March 7, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Omo… I hope that guy at the end got enough pay for that hot slap!!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
