Coming Soon… Meet the “Gidi Girls” of Linda Ikeji TV’s Reality Show in a New Teaser

Linda Ikeji TV has been teasing with a few interesting new shows that we can’t wait to watch, from Oyinbo Wives of Lagos to Annabel: My Life as a Former Nigerian Stripper and more.

One of the shows to look out for is “Gidi Girls“, a series based on five hot and ambitious young ladies who are living and hustling in Lagos aka Las Gidi.

A promo clip was released in February but a new clip has surfaced, introducing viewers to the five women – Mercy, Lilian, Eloho, Precious and Vonney.

Watch the new teaser below.

If you missed the promo clip, check on it below.

