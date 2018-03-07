BellaNaija

David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Chike Okonkwo, Paris Jackson attend World Premiere of “Gringo”

07.03.2018

On Tuesday night, Hollywood film Gringo had its world premiere at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 in Los Angeles.

The premiere had the cast of film David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried along with celebrities such as Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Lupita Nyong’o and more in attendance.

David Oyelowo’s wife, Jessica, was also at the event to show her support as well as David Oyelowo’s father, Stephen.

See photos below:

David & Jessica Oyelowo

Jessica Oyelowo

David Oyelowo and father Stephen

Loni Love

Joel Edgarton

Davide Oyelowo & Lypita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o

Chike Okonkwo

Edwina Findley

Charlize Theron

Paris Jackson

Prince Jackson

Amanda Seyfried

Kate Crash

DJ Caroline D’Amore

Eva Gutowski

John Savage

Blanca Blanco

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown, Albert L. Ortega

  • Frida March 7, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Jessica Oyelowo is beautiful! African prints look so good on her.
    Lupita! Looking great too. Wish she wore something more colorful though

    Love this! 17 Reply
