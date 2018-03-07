BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Let the Countdown Begin! Kola Oshalusi, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Yetunde Ogunnubi at ‘The Business of Photography’ Press Conference

07.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The press conference for the The Business of Photography Conference held yesterday, Tuesday 6th of March at the Get Arena in Victoria Island.

The convener of the event Kola Oshalusi talked about how excited he is that the youth of today are using their social media tools in changing the narrative of photography and he hopes that this event will become an annual one.

The BOP conference, which is an Insigna initiative, is aimed at bringing photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retail businesses together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography.

The conference, taking place on the 24th of April 2018, seeks to address the evolution of the photography sector from a business perspective and discuss a way forward as a means of charting a proper course for the future.

See photos from the press conference below:

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija