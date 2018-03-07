Let the Countdown Begin! Kola Oshalusi, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Yetunde Ogunnubi at ‘The Business of Photography’ Press Conference

The press conference for the The Business of Photography Conference held yesterday, Tuesday 6th of March at the Get Arena in Victoria Island.

The convener of the event Kola Oshalusi talked about how excited he is that the youth of today are using their social media tools in changing the narrative of photography and he hopes that this event will become an annual one.

The BOP conference, which is an Insigna initiative, is aimed at bringing photographers, photography manufacturing and servicing companies as well as photography retail businesses together under one roof to discuss, learn, exhibit, sell and buy everything photography.

The conference, taking place on the 24th of April 2018, seeks to address the evolution of the photography sector from a business perspective and discuss a way forward as a means of charting a proper course for the future.

See photos from the press conference below: