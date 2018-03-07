Classic Elegance, Consistent Quality & Attention to Detail- DVenue is Perfect for Your Event

DVenue is one of Lagos’ most sought after event centre and is an unrivaled setting for a truly special experience.
Classic elegance, consistent quality, attention to detail, and personalized service are the hallmarks of DVenue.
Features & Facilities:
- Fully Air Conditioned 1200 Banquet Seating and 2400 Theatre style seating marquee
- Ocean View Water Front and Ample Parking Space
- The Elizabeth Foyer (free for brides to use for Bridal shower or baby shower)
- Chairs and Platform (stage)- Gold & Silver Banquet & Chiavari
- Rectangular and Banquet Tables
- Elegantly furnished Changing Rooms
- Crystal Chandeliers
- Two Standby Generators
- Nicely scented air-conditioned restrooms with modern finishing
The Elizabeth Foyer can also be used on its own without booking the whole venue; The Elizabeth Foyer can be used for private parties, intimate events, bridal or baby showers, intimate dinners, surprise parties, etc
Locations: Abuja and Lagos.
We can also bring DVenue to you anywhere in Nigeria- contact us for premium mobile marquee rentals at affordable and competitive prices.
Decor of Elizabeth Foyer: @yventkouture
Photography: @Photonimi
Videography: @danielfolleyweddings
