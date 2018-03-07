Classic Elegance, Consistent Quality & Attention to Detail- DVenue is Perfect for Your Event

DVenue is one of Lagos’ most sought after event centre and is an unrivaled setting for a truly special experience.

Classic elegance, consistent quality, attention to detail, and personalized service are the hallmarks of DVenue.

Features & Facilities:

Fully Air Conditioned 1200 Banquet Seating and 2400 Theatre style seating marquee

Ocean View Water Front and Ample Parking Space

The Elizabeth Foyer (free for brides to use for Bridal shower or baby shower)

Chairs and Platform (stage)- Gold & Silver Banquet & Chiavari

Rectangular and Banquet Tables

Elegantly furnished Changing Rooms

Crystal Chandeliers

Two Standby Generators

Nicely scented air-conditioned restrooms with modern finishing

The Elizabeth Foyer can also be used on its own without booking the whole venue; The Elizabeth Foyer can be used for private parties, intimate events, bridal or baby showers, intimate dinners, surprise parties, etc

Locations: Abuja and Lagos.

We can also bring DVenue to you anywhere in Nigeria- contact us for premium mobile marquee rentals at affordable and competitive prices.

Decor of Elizabeth Foyer: @yventkouture

Photography: @Photonimi

Videography: @danielfolleyweddings

