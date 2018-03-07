BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

We tax the rich to avoid invoking the anger of the poor – Ambode on increased Land Use Charge

07.03.2018 at By 11 Comments

We tax the rich to avoid invoking the anger of the poor - Ambode on increased Land Use Charge - BellaNaijaLagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has expounded upon the increment of Land Use Charge across the state.

Speaking at the Lagos Means Business event, the governor said the state’s Land Use Charge was promulgated in 2002, and since then has not been reviewed.

Rental income and property values have since then gone up, he said, and the charge reflects the value increase.

The level of infrastructure has also increased, he said, and this is the reason for the increase in property values.

The facility and infrastructure come at a price, he said.

Watch him speak below:

11 Comments on We tax the rich to avoid invoking the anger of the poor – Ambode on increased Land Use Charge
  • Kkay March 7, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Please, where are the facilities?
    Don’t be surprised this would drive up rent and invoke the anger of the poor.
    Landlords will simply increase rents.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Chic March 7, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    This is rubbish. So does he think the Land Use Charge will not affect the prices of rent? will the average man in Lagos start sleeping under the bridge? How much is my income? What’s all this? You increase toll fees, land use charge, license fees. what next? All these happening in an economy that is just recovering from recession. By the way where’s the infrastructure? It rains a little and the whole city is covered with flood. No good roads, no affordable alternative means of transportation. Have they finished spending from the taxes we pay? This is too much, with little to show for it. All I can say is that 2019 is here and Tinubu wants to use us to finance the elections and beyond. Very insensitive people.

    Love this! 69 Reply
  • Cmbo March 7, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Get ready for increased default and increased corruption in the state civil service because people will simply bribe their way out of the consequences. It seems he finds it hard to listen.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Eii March 7, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    This increase is the height of injustice and is sickening to say the least. I hope sincerely the governor realises this action will bring about an increase in every single expense from rent,food items cost and transportation etc.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Anonymous March 7, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    i did not know that this Ambode is this malicious!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Osa March 8, 2018 at 3:04 am

      People around him are too afraid to tell him the truth. So he thinks he is on the right course

      Love this! 1
  • Nonso March 7, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Did Governor Ambode really say this? A wrong step in the wrong direction. The rich will not wait for the wrath of the poor they will speedily activate it.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Seriously March 7, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Genius Governor dont u know that andlords will get their money back through rent increment?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ibi March 8, 2018 at 12:32 am

    This people are dumb true true.Who are the rich. Is it the rich that pay rent. Who does the burden pass on too. Lagosians shine your eyes. It is time for this people to go

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Lizzie March 8, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Say no to APC come 2019. Their own is too much!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ms. Lurve March 8, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    I legit thought the headline was click bait. I never believed he actually said it. Low and behold he not only said it but he said it with smugness on his face. Huuuuuuuuuuge sigh 😫

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija