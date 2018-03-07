We tax the rich to avoid invoking the anger of the poor – Ambode on increased Land Use Charge

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has expounded upon the increment of Land Use Charge across the state.
Speaking at the Lagos Means Business event, the governor said the state’s Land Use Charge was promulgated in 2002, and since then has not been reviewed.
Rental income and property values have since then gone up, he said, and the charge reflects the value increase.
The level of infrastructure has also increased, he said, and this is the reason for the increase in property values.
The facility and infrastructure come at a price, he said.
Watch him speak below:
Please, where are the facilities?
Don’t be surprised this would drive up rent and invoke the anger of the poor.
Landlords will simply increase rents.
This is rubbish. So does he think the Land Use Charge will not affect the prices of rent? will the average man in Lagos start sleeping under the bridge? How much is my income? What’s all this? You increase toll fees, land use charge, license fees. what next? All these happening in an economy that is just recovering from recession. By the way where’s the infrastructure? It rains a little and the whole city is covered with flood. No good roads, no affordable alternative means of transportation. Have they finished spending from the taxes we pay? This is too much, with little to show for it. All I can say is that 2019 is here and Tinubu wants to use us to finance the elections and beyond. Very insensitive people.
Get ready for increased default and increased corruption in the state civil service because people will simply bribe their way out of the consequences. It seems he finds it hard to listen.
This increase is the height of injustice and is sickening to say the least. I hope sincerely the governor realises this action will bring about an increase in every single expense from rent,food items cost and transportation etc.
i did not know that this Ambode is this malicious!!
People around him are too afraid to tell him the truth. So he thinks he is on the right course
Did Governor Ambode really say this? A wrong step in the wrong direction. The rich will not wait for the wrath of the poor they will speedily activate it.
Genius Governor dont u know that andlords will get their money back through rent increment?
This people are dumb true true.Who are the rich. Is it the rich that pay rent. Who does the burden pass on too. Lagosians shine your eyes. It is time for this people to go
Say no to APC come 2019. Their own is too much!
I legit thought the headline was click bait. I never believed he actually said it. Low and behold he not only said it but he said it with smugness on his face. Huuuuuuuuuuge sigh 😫