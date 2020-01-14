Connect with us

News

Here's Why Lagos State is Taking Down the Fela Statue At Allen Roundabout

News

A Trader is Suing Hanan Buhari & the DSS for ₦500m for Unlawfully Detaining Him | Here's Why

News

The 7.5% VAT is now Official!

News Scoop

Here Are More Details on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Stepping Back from the Royal family

News Promotions

Michael Ugwu gets Appointed into the Merlin Network Board to represent Africa💪

News

Here's All You Need to Know About Meghan Markle's Deal with Disney

News

6 Must-See Moments From Serena Williams' First Title Win in Three Years

News

Nigeria Police Force will Investigate Officer Caught with POS Machine

News

#Tokyo2020: The International Olympics Committee has Banned Political Protests at the Games

News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wax Figures have been Removed from Madame Tussaud's Royal Family Display

News

Here’s Why Lagos State is Taking Down the Fela Statue At Allen Roundabout

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

If you’ve passed through Allen Avenue you’ve no doubt seen the statue of afro-beat legend, Fela.

Unfortunately, the next time you pass through Allen Roundabout and the statue is nowhere to be found, don’t be surprised because the Lagos State government has just pulled it down.

The Liberation Statue, unveiled on Fela’s 79th birthday in 2017 by Akinwunmi Ambode, was built to “celebrate a man who voluntarily turned his back on a life of comfort and privilege, and took up his saxophone as a weapon to fight for the liberation of our people from neo-colonialism and bad governance.”

The statue has now been taken down because it is located at one of the four roundabouts the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu identified as a major cause of gridlock in Lagos State.

The other roundabouts are at Ikotun, Lekki-Epe Expressway, and Maryland.

Gboyega Akosile, a spokesman for the governor, said the artwork will be relocated to an area where it won’t cause traffic, TheCable reports.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: TheCable

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Yewande Jinadu: Can’t Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Nneamaka Onochie: It’s Okay to Embrace Change

Tola Oladiji: How to Deal with Negative Thoughts When they Creep Up on You

Adekunle Hassan of Summitech Computing is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php