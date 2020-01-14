Aliko Dangote is not Going Back on his Decision to Buy Arsenal FC

Aliko Dangote has declared that his desire to buy over English Premier League club, Arsenal, is by no means diminished.

Since making his interest on Arsenal known in 2015, many felt his intention was just a dream, but Dangote has once again aired his interest in acquiring the football club.

Punch reports that in an interview with David Rubenstein on Bloomberg TV, Dangote said his intention is to take Arsenal FC to the next level.

He said: