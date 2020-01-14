Aliko Dangote is not Going Back on his Decision to Buy Arsenal FC

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote plans to buy Arsenal after completion of Lagos refiniery

Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, speaks during the U.S. Africa Business Forum in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. The forum focuses on trade and investment opportunities on the continent for African heads of government and American business leaders. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Aliko Dangote has declared that his desire to buy over English Premier League club, Arsenal, is by no means diminished.

Since making his interest on Arsenal known in 2015, many felt his intention was just a dream, but Dangote has once again aired his interest in acquiring the football club.

Punch reports that in an interview with David Rubenstein on Bloomberg TV, Dangote said his intention is to take Arsenal FC to the next level.

He said:

It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20bn worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on. I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can.

I’m not buying Arsenal right now; I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.

