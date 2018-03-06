5 Reasons why “He is Never going to Marry You” | Watch Debbie Collins’ Hilarious New Skit on BN

Do you have a boyfriend? Are you wondering why he has not yet popped the question? Well, Debbie Collins is here with 5 signs he’s never going to marry you.
She teams up with Yomi Black on this one.
Watch the video below:
