If President Buhari had wanted to play politics he’d have visited troubled areas earlier – Femi Adesina

06.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said President Muhammadu Buhari's reason for not visiting troubled stats in the country is because he was being systematic and methodical.

Adesina said this in a video posted on the president’s official Twitter, @NGRPresident.

After much criticism from Nigeria, President Buhari has been announced to be visiting Yobe, Taraba, Benue, Zamfara, and Rivers states, where several killings have taken place since the start of 2018.

Adesina, in the video, said if the resident have visited earlier, it would have amounted to “window dressing.”

The president took his time to assess the insecurities in the states, Adesina said, and methodically got to the root of the problems.

Nigerians need to understand their leaders, Adesina added. “If they don’t respond the way we expect them to, it does not mean they are insensitive.”

See the video below:

4 Comments on If President Buhari had wanted to play politics he’d have visited troubled areas earlier – Femi Adesina
  • Humm March 6, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Femi Adesina, you just broke the internet by making the dumbest statement of the day. Moron.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Ceejay March 6, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Well he should be a president first by visiting which would allow him assess the situation first hand its what any sane person would do. Adeshina said the dumbest thing ever.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Fleur March 6, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Why cant this dude go away from the internet? Where are all the Nigerian witches and wizards? Stop attacking your relatives. This man should be your prime target.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • jojo March 6, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Your tongue is not even heavy to sound ignorant

    Love this! 1 Reply
