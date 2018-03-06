If President Buhari had wanted to play politics he’d have visited troubled areas earlier – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said President Muhammadu Buhari‘s reason for not visiting troubled stats in the country is because he was being systematic and methodical.

Adesina said this in a video posted on the president’s official Twitter, @NGRPresident.

After much criticism from Nigeria, President Buhari has been announced to be visiting Yobe, Taraba, Benue, Zamfara, and Rivers states, where several killings have taken place since the start of 2018.

Adesina, in the video, said if the resident have visited earlier, it would have amounted to “window dressing.”

The president took his time to assess the insecurities in the states, Adesina said, and methodically got to the root of the problems.

Nigerians need to understand their leaders, Adesina added. “If they don’t respond the way we expect them to, it does not mean they are insensitive.”

See the video below:

In this video, Special Adviser to President @MBuhari on Media and Publicity, @FemAdesina, speaks on the President's planned visit to 5 States: Taraba (yesterday), Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers. #AsoVillaWeekly pic.twitter.com/lHGgsB5FDZ — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 6, 2018