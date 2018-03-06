Aisha Buhari hosts APC Women’s Forum to discuss Women’s Development

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, on Monday hosted women from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women’s Forum.
In a post shared on her Twitter, Buhari said she started off the year by inviting the women, along with women leaders across the 36 states and the FCT.
Issues of women’s development, peace and stability in the country were discussed, Buhari said.
She wrote:
Earlier today I started off the year by receiving women from the APC women’s forum and women leaders from the 36 states & FCT.
We discussed issues of women development, peace and stability in the country. It gladdens my heart to see that women are working together for the good of our nation.
Photo Credit: aishambuhari
Good. Same thing Auntie Patience Jonathan did!
Politics is a bastard!
She may have good intentions but it just wont work. Not in Nigeria. You want to work on women development – have a grassroots meeting with women.
So Aso Rock is now an APC office? Daris God o!
This backward habit of putting a human being’s face on what folks are wearing. I hope they paid out of pocket. Z ozzer roofers.
I meant z ozzer roomers
Endless meetings,working groups,committees, forums, talks and we are still nowhere
So Buhari is running in 2019. OK.