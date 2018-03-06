BellaNaija



Aisha Buhari hosts APC Women’s Forum to discuss Women’s Development

06.03.2018

Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, on Monday hosted women from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women’s Forum.

In a post shared on her Twitter, Buhari said she started off the year by inviting the women, along with women leaders across the 36 states and the FCT.

Issues of women’s development, peace and stability in the country were discussed, Buhari said.

She wrote:

Earlier today I started off the year by receiving women from the APC women’s forum and women leaders from the 36 states & FCT.

We discussed issues of women development, peace and stability in the country. It gladdens my heart to see that women are working together for the good of our nation.

See photos from the meeting below:

Photo Credit: aishambuhari

7 Comments on Aisha Buhari hosts APC Women’s Forum to discuss Women’s Development
  • nnenne March 6, 2018 at 4:05 am

    Good. Same thing Auntie Patience Jonathan did!
    Politics is a bastard!

    Love this! 5 Reply
    • NDBabe March 6, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      She may have good intentions but it just wont work. Not in Nigeria. You want to work on women development – have a grassroots meeting with women.

      Love this! 0
  • TheRealist March 6, 2018 at 8:47 am

    So Aso Rock is now an APC office? Daris God o!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Anon March 6, 2018 at 9:18 am

    This backward habit of putting a human being’s face on what folks are wearing. I hope they paid out of pocket. Z ozzer roofers.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Anon March 6, 2018 at 9:18 am

    I meant z ozzer roomers

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • ij March 6, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Endless meetings,working groups,committees, forums, talks and we are still nowhere

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Confuzzled March 6, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    So Buhari is running in 2019. OK.

    Love this! 0 Reply
