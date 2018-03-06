Nigerian Women share their #MeToo Stories

In a CNN report by Stephanie Busari and Torera Idowu, 5 brave Nigerian women have come forward to share how they, too, were sexually assaulted.
Brenda Uphopho, Eurel Nwafor, Chichi Ogbonnaya, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, and Omodasola Omibeku, all brave, all beautiful, share their #MeToo stories, unafraid.
Like is often said but rarely shared personally, Omibeku, Ogbonnaya, and Uphopho were raped when they were children.
Goes without saying that the rape was carried out by trusted people: a man who worked for the family, a respected man in church, a distant relative who stayed with the family.
Nwafor and Osowobi had their experience much later in life, one at her place of work, and the other while volunteering at a local election as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.
Of course, for some of them, rape happened more than once. Uphopho shared that after the second time, she was afraid to tell anyone what had happened to her.
“I just felt if I was going to tell anybody … they would ask me … ‘What did you wear? What were you doing there? How did you end up alone with this person?” she said.
These are the things our women go through. This is the reality for a lot of Nigerian women.
See the full story on CNN.
Photo Credit: CNN
This is not exactly #metoo. This is about sex crimes. Crimes against children in some instances. #Metoo made me leave Nigeria in the 90s. But then I had dual citizenship so I could run. Every man I had to approach in an interview for a job had a sexual proposition for me. It was disgusting. I even started wondering what clothes I was wearing and if I looked like a prostitute. One very prominent one that is a celebrated big boss in Nigeria laughed at me when I told him I’d go abroad and nobody will ask for my ass. He said everybody did it. Been in Muzungu land 20 something years. Nobody done it and I have grown professionally in leaps and bounds. Nigeria is hell for women with brains whose parents dont have wealth and/or a name to protect them.
NDBabae…thanx for your contribution. Please o…what – or where – is muzungu land?
🙂
Thank you for sharing your stories. We really need to do better as a society: make it safe for everyone, learn the importance of consent; in fact, the society needs a re-education of everything. We will get there.. soon..