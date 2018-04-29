Jane Michael Ekanem marks Birthday with the Launch of a New Book! ??

Fashion Entrepreneur Jane Michael Ekanem turned a year older today and is celebrating her birthday in a memorable way. She announced the launch of her new book April 29th, a tell-all book about how she struggled to gain ground with her brand, survived depression and borderline bankruptcy.

She wrote on Instagram:

Today is such a good day to be older, it is a bright beautiful day and I stayed up late watching the clock chime; as excited as a child again to have a birthday.

The past year for me has been such a revealing one, it has revealed the shortcomings I took too long to admit, and the strengths I never knew were there. I started my design brand during the recession and despite the pitfalls, it has stood and surpassed expectations, who would have thought? Most business fail in the first year they said, drowning in overhead expenses and struggling to gain ground and a client base; I had all those challenges and more, yet I survived.

I survived depression and borderline bankruptcy, found a way to smile and show up every time. I stood tall till I got into this new year. Wow, this is the first day of another new year for me, there is so much to come but I am most excited about my book coming out really soon.

My book took two years to write, and I really had a lot to say. A lot more growth happened in those two years and it is for me more than a compilation of experiences and juicy stories to read, it is a testament that anyone can have the life they believe they deserve regardless of what hand life deals them.

#Aprilthe29th is a special day and I can’t wait to share what it is about with you all. Happy birthday to me.