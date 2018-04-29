BellaNaija

Jane Michael Ekanem marks Birthday with the Launch of a New Book! ??

29.04.2018

Fashion Entrepreneur Jane Michael Ekanem turned a year older today and is celebrating her birthday in a memorable way. She announced the launch of her new book April 29th, a tell-all book about how she struggled to gain ground with her brand, survived depression and borderline bankruptcy.

She wrote on Instagram:

Today is such a good day to be older, it is a bright beautiful day and I stayed up late watching the clock chime; as excited as a child again to have a birthday.
The past year for me has been such a revealing one, it has revealed the shortcomings I took too long to admit, and the strengths I never knew were there. I started my design brand during the recession and despite the pitfalls, it has stood and surpassed expectations, who would have thought? Most business fail in the first year they said, drowning in overhead expenses and struggling to gain ground and a client base; I had all those challenges and more, yet I survived.
I survived depression and borderline bankruptcy, found a way to smile and show up every time. I stood tall till I got into this new year. Wow, this is the first day of another new year for me, there is so much to come but I am most excited about my book coming out really soon.
My book took two years to write, and I really had a lot to say. A lot more growth happened in those two years and it is for me more than a compilation of experiences and juicy stories to read, it is a testament that anyone can have the life they believe they deserve regardless of what hand life deals them.
#Aprilthe29th is a special day and I can’t wait to share what it is about with you all. Happy birthday to me.

Congrats Jane!

  • Tolu April 29, 2018 at 11:55 am

    This long epistle yet BN couldn’t include the lady’s picture in the article.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Koko April 29, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Please how can one get the book
    I want to read it.looks interesting

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Phoenix April 30, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    It’s a beautiful way to celebrate her new age. I’d like to know where to buy it too.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Bukkie May 1, 2018 at 3:56 am

    Nice one Jane.
    I’ve always been and always will be proud of you. Rasheed and I be like whoop whoop!!!
    ???

    Love this! 9 Reply
