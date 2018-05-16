Nollywood Actress Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus has Passed Away 💔

Nollywood actress, popular for her role in the“Omoge Campus” movie, Aisha Abimbola has passed away in Canada.
Her death was confirmed by actress, Bisola Badmus Adunni,who shared a photo of her on Instagram with the caption: Gone so soon RIP omogecampus
The cause of her death is yet to be known.
See Bisola’s post below:
Awhhhh….. I really loved her acting…. May her soul RIP
It’s sad omg….. Read somewhere she died of Breast Cancer
She was a good actress, I still watched one of her movies only few weeks ago. May her soul rest in peace.
I’m in tears right now. God rest her soul.
May her soul rest in perfect peace
When people like Aisha passes away just like that it is a vivid reminder to all.and sundry about a transient world we all call our home. May the good Lord accept her candidacy in heaven.
So sad… Rest in peace. Please this lady looks alot like morayo from the talk show on TV. are they related?
Oh no, she was such a versatile actress. I just watched her in SuperStory Free to Live and she did a superb job.
God console her family.
in all we give thanks to God,the world is not really ours,may her soul rest in peace
This is just sad, heartbreaking!!!!!!! I remember watching her in Bukky Wright’s film, Kani. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Chai, this one pain me
Oooh no😪😪..she was my favorite Yoruba actress. A very sad day for me. My beautiful talented Lady..I pray you pass on to eternal glory and rest at the bossom of our dear Lord. May God grant the family and friends you left behind the fortitude to bear this painful loss. Sleep well Omoge campus
This is the second Yoruba actress that dies in a Canadian hospital…the first I known of was Moji Olaiya