BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Nollywood Actress Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus has Passed Away 💔

16.05.2018 at By 12 Comments

Nollywood actress, popular for her role in the“Omoge Campus” movie, Aisha Abimbola has passed away in Canada.

Her death was confirmed by actress, Bisola Badmus Adunni,who shared a photo of her on Instagram with the caption: Gone so soon RIP omogecampus

The cause of her death is yet to be known.

See Bisola’s post below:

Gone so soon RIP omogecampus

A post shared by Bisola Badmus..Adunni (@officialbisolabadmus) on

12 Comments on Nollywood Actress Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus has Passed Away 💔
  • TW May 16, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Awhhhh….. I really loved her acting…. May her soul RIP

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • keke driver May 16, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    It’s sad omg….. Read somewhere she died of Breast Cancer

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Ephi May 16, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    She was a good actress, I still watched one of her movies only few weeks ago. May her soul rest in peace.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Lilo May 16, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I’m in tears right now. God rest her soul.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Ogunjobi Sekinat May 16, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    May her soul rest in perfect peace

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Ngbodi F.O May 16, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    When people like Aisha passes away just like that it is a vivid reminder to all.and sundry about a transient world we all call our home. May the good Lord accept her candidacy in heaven.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • ba bar black sheep May 16, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    So sad… Rest in peace. Please this lady looks alot like morayo from the talk show on TV. are they related?

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Manny May 16, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Oh no, she was such a versatile actress. I just watched her in SuperStory Free to Live and she did a superb job.
    God console her family.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Egbo Ibeni May 16, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    in all we give thanks to God,the world is not really ours,may her soul rest in peace

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Baybie May 16, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    This is just sad, heartbreaking!!!!!!! I remember watching her in Bukky Wright’s film, Kani. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Chai, this one pain me

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Ally amaj May 17, 2018 at 5:39 am

    Oooh no😪😪..she was my favorite Yoruba actress. A very sad day for me. My beautiful talented Lady..I pray you pass on to eternal glory and rest at the bossom of our dear Lord. May God grant the family and friends you left behind the fortitude to bear this painful loss. Sleep well Omoge campus

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ally amaj May 17, 2018 at 5:42 am

    This is the second Yoruba actress that dies in a Canadian hospital…the first I known of was Moji Olaiya

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija