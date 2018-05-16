Nollywood Actress Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus has Passed Away 💔

Nollywood actress, popular for her role in the“Omoge Campus” movie, Aisha Abimbola has passed away in Canada.

Her death was confirmed by actress, Bisola Badmus Adunni,who shared a photo of her on Instagram with the caption: Gone so soon RIP omogecampus

The cause of her death is yet to be known.

See Bisola’s post below:

Gone so soon RIP omogecampus A post shared by Bisola Badmus..Adunni (@officialbisolabadmus) on May 16, 2018 at 1:14am PDT