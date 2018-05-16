Kayode Fayemi says he’ll Resign in a Week

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Kayode Fayemi has said he’ll resign from his position in a week, Punch reports.

Fayemi said this while speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Fayemi on Saturday emerged the representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State gubernatorial elections later in the year.

Him and his co-contestants see the election as a collective rescue mission, he said, and there is a lot of work to do.