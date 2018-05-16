Kayode Fayemi says he’ll Resign in a Week

BellaNaija

16.05.2018

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Kayode Fayemi has said he’ll resign from his position in a week, Punch reports.

Fayemi said this while speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Fayemi on Saturday emerged the representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State gubernatorial elections later in the year.

Him and his co-contestants see the election as a collective rescue mission, he said, and there is a lot of work to do.

  • Anon May 16, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Why wait for one week? To close deals maybe?

    • Ify May 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      What does the law prescribe? I thought he was supposed to resign before constesting for party primaries?

