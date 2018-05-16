BellaNaija

Dino Melaye granted Bail by Kogi Court

Dino Melaye, representative of the Kogi West Senatorial District at the senate, has been granted bail by a court in Lokoja, Kogi State, Vanguard reports.

Malaye had been charged before a magistrate court in Kogi, where he was accused of conspiracy and aiding a jailbreak.

The chief magistrate had previously denied him bail, asking that he remain in custody for the next 39 days.

Vanguard reports that the senator has finally been granted bail, after the judge considered his health challenges.

He was reportedly granted bail to the tune of N10 million, with a surety in like sum.

  • Op May 16, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    See their life, politics

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Tolu May 16, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Anytime I see that picture of Melaye, I just want to give him a hot slap

    Love this! 5 Reply
