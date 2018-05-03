BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Dino Melaye denied Bail by Kogi Court, to Remain in Custody for 39 Days

03.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

Dino Melaye denied Bail by Kogi Court | BellaNaijaA Magistrate Court in Kogi State has denied the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District Dino Melaye bail, Punch reports.

Melaye was charged to court for an alleged conspiracy and aiding of jailbreak, a case which the prosecution, Alex Isihon, said the court did not have jurisdiction to hear.

Although Melaye’s counsel Mike Ozekhome, stated that the Kogi State penal code allows for the bail of one accused of such offence, the court’s magistrate refused to grant the senator bail.

The Chief Magistrate Suleiman Abdulahi who ruled that the senator remain in custody for the next 39 days, adjourned the case to June 11, 2018.

1 Comments on Dino Melaye denied Bail by Kogi Court, to Remain in Custody for 39 Days
  • Holymolly May 3, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    This idea of appearing in court on a stretcher is ‘olisa metuh’ inspired… I guess using the wheel chair is now obsolete

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija