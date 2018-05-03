BellaNaija

Presidency: Buhari makes “Technical stopover” in London

03.05.2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on his way back from meeting the US president Donald Trump is in London, Punch reports.

Buhari left the US on Tuesday but is yet to return to Nigeria.

Speaking to Punch, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said the president is on a “technical stopover” in the UK. He said:

They had a technical stopover in London. I am sure if you keep your ears to the ground, you will hear of his arrival soon.

According to Shehu, the stopover is not something to worry about.

2 Comments on Presidency: Buhari makes “Technical stopover” in London
  • Oyin Button May 3, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    When should we start being worried Mr Shehu???

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Concerned citizen May 4, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Since everything is now “technical”
    We’ve tamed corruption “technically”
    Boko Haram has been “technically” defeated
    President makes a “technical” stopover
    can he just tender a “technical” resignation, we’re tired of this scam

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

