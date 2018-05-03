Presidency: Buhari makes “Technical stopover” in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on his way back from meeting the US president Donald Trump is in London, Punch reports.

Buhari left the US on Tuesday but is yet to return to Nigeria.

Speaking to Punch, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said the president is on a “technical stopover” in the UK. He said:

They had a technical stopover in London. I am sure if you keep your ears to the ground, you will hear of his arrival soon.

According to Shehu, the stopover is not something to worry about.