Store Manager Calls Police On Black Woman For ‘Being Difficult’

According to Now This, a store manager at a Dollar General store called the police on a black woman named Madonna Wilburn for using too many coupons and for “being difficult.”
In the video that Wilburn calmly recorded, the manager Ken Dudek accused her of taking advantage of the system and playing games with digital coupons… ‘It’s not gonna work,’ he concluded.
He then proceeded to give the lady his boss’s number saying: ‘I’m really done with you.. I’m tired of the attitude and I am tired of the nonsense.’ The lady continued to calmly respond ‘Okay’ as he spoke.
However upon the police officer’s arrival, he let Wilburn go saying the incident was a non-issue and advised her to call the Dollar General’s Corporate Office.
See the video below:
This Black woman had the police called on her by a store clerk because she used too many coupons pic.twitter.com/kzAKcTV8Jl
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 23, 2018
Racist cashier. Had she been a white woman on welfare, he would have been a lot more understanding.
i use coupons all the time
Useless man! As if coupons are not for using. Taking advantage of the system my foot! That’s how they start unnecessary trouble.
This man doesn’t know how couponing works. No, you are the one being difficult! It was paining him that she was receiving such a huge discount on all of these products.
Those*
It’s good all these racists are being exposed…. but let’s also expose the black people who are prejudiced to their own kind. I see it a lot.
Black people not serving blacks
Black people treating other blacks badly but treating whites better under the same circumstances… it happens A LOT,