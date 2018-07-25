Store Manager Calls Police On Black Woman For ‘Being Difficult’

According to Now This, a store manager at a Dollar General store called the police on a black woman named Madonna Wilburn for using too many coupons and for “being difficult.”

In the video that Wilburn calmly recorded, the manager Ken Dudek accused her of taking advantage of the system and playing games with digital coupons… ‘It’s not gonna work,’ he concluded.

He then proceeded to give the lady his boss’s number saying: ‘I’m really done with you.. I’m tired of the attitude and I am tired of the nonsense.’ The lady continued to calmly respond ‘Okay’ as he spoke.

However upon the police officer’s arrival, he let Wilburn go saying the incident was a non-issue and advised her to call the Dollar General’s Corporate Office.

See the video below:

This Black woman had the police called on her by a store clerk because she used too many coupons pic.twitter.com/kzAKcTV8Jl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 23, 2018