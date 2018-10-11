BellaNaija

Dr. Ibe Kachikwu releases Personal Statement about First Class Certificate Scandal

11.10.2018

Minister of state for Petroleum Services Dr. Ibe Kachikwu is enmeshed in a certificate scandal.

Earlier today, it was revealed according to an investigative report by Premium Times and DUBAWA, that Kachikwu’s claim “that he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with first class honors is false,” as his alleged certificate says differently.

Now he has come forward to release a personal statement and respond to the allegations of lying about making a first class.

See his series of tweets below.

Read his statement below.

Photo Credit: Twitter.com/IbeKachikwu

12 Comments on Dr. Ibe Kachikwu releases Personal Statement about First Class Certificate Scandal
  • Mrs chidukane October 11, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Thanks and God bless, *mic drop*

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • Odogwu October 11, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Bros kachikwu. Ya are a liar ooo. Perhaps ya implicated ya self by saying ya got admission to study medicine and law same time in different institutions. I want to ask with how many waec certificate abeg? Are you both art and science student?

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • The Real Oma October 12, 2018 at 8:16 am

      Did you read the letter? Sometimes open your mind to new thinking. One of the things I gathered from his letter is that there has been some changes to awards in Nigerian institutions from his time and now. Perhaps there was no clear cut distinction as we have it now between art and science students and studnets can choose any discipline they want after secondary school? This is applicable in many parts of the world.

      I’m not absolving him of any guilt but I doubt he would put such claims (being best graduating student in law school and graduating with first class from Harvard) down on paper if they weren’t true. I don’t know how well he’s doing in government but the guy is apparently brilliant, no need to take that from him.

      Love this! 21 Reply
  • Rrrrrrr October 11, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    He came with receipts! Awon no gooders come and see

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Azariah October 11, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Standing Ovation!!!!
    Thank you Sir!!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Tracy Edward October 11, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Nigerians STOP spreading FAKE NEWS please. This man is doing a good job for our dear beloved conutry. God bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • molarah October 11, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Who are these illiterates that can’t distinguish between a reference to a First Class degree, and a first class performance? Jumpers into conclusion. Nonsense and ingredient. Please these newspaper guys should fact check before assuming next time.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • 9ja October 12, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Semantic sophistry…

    I am CONFLICTED here because I personally hate chasing shadows over substance, as it seems that dude has been doing a relatively good job – even though we are still importing most of our fuel, still paying ridiculous subsidies, have problems with adequate gas supplies for electricity generation, and the NNPC is still a virtual black-hole of corruption!

    But why say you have a “first class performance” in uni when the university obviously did not think you did or rank your performance as first class by awarding a Second Class degree? The fact that he may have been the best graduate in class is substantively irrelevant because even if (for example) everybody in a class failed someone still has to be the first.

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • by_stander October 12, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      LOL – dont worry i’ll be with you all the way holding your hands as you come around to face reality.

      : ) )

      Love this! 1 Reply
  • Chinwe October 12, 2018 at 5:43 am

    Ok but please be very clear next time… first class and first in class are two different things.. leave no room for doubts…

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • TheRealist October 12, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      @Chinwe, well said! He is obviously a smart dude with a good CV but he is trying to be clever here – even if everyone failed, someone still has to be “first in class”! LOL!

      Love this! 10 Reply
  • omo ajorosun October 12, 2018 at 11:57 am

    That he issued a statement does not change the fact that he lied. The video is online, he said he had a first class degree. The ministry of petroleum’s website expressly states he has a first class degree from UNN. It would be more honourable for him to issue an apology.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

