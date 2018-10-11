Dr. Ibe Kachikwu releases Personal Statement about First Class Certificate Scandal

Minister of state for Petroleum Services Dr. Ibe Kachikwu is enmeshed in a certificate scandal.
Earlier today, it was revealed according to an investigative report by Premium Times and DUBAWA, that Kachikwu’s claim “that he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with first class honors is false,” as his alleged certificate says differently.
Now he has come forward to release a personal statement and respond to the allegations of lying about making a first class.
Earlier today my attention was drawn to a publication on @PremiumTimesng with the title “FACT-CHECK: Document shows Kachikwu lied about graduating with First Class in Law”. In the next series of tweets I would be giving my personal statement on the issue for the sake of clarity.. pic.twitter.com/QH2Gd85AMQ
In the publication the writer alleged that I, Dr. @IbeKachikwu misrepresented information about obtaining a First Class Degree from the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka, citing a presentation made at @cozaglobal Abuja. I would like to categorically state the following;
My official CV and resume is in the public domain and has been submitted to various levels of Government and Parastatals. Also the document clearly states that I obtained a “Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree” from the Faculty of Law at the University of Nigeria Nsukka
In addition, no First Class Honours were awarded by University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in 1978. However, I was on the list for best graduands with Second Class Upper Honours for that year. At no time have I misled the Nigerian public or my colleagues in believing otherwise.
2. On the presentation I made at @cozaglobal cited by @PremiumTimesng, the substance of the assertions was to the effect that I had a first class performance in school and was emphasizing on the need for hard work amongst youths to get them to the top of their game.
https://t.co/ZT9mh6pFlH give credence to the statements made during that presentation, I was the best graduating student in the Nigerian Law School in the year 1979 (the first in class) with multiple prizes (winning 5 out of all 7 prizes given).
In 1979, the Nigerian Law School had not begun a process of classifying its certificates. That begun many years later. However best graduands have subsequently now been classified in the First Class category by the Law School.
My results in Harvard University, which is captured in my CV correctly states that I was a Distinction graduate for the Master’s degree programme (First in Class) at Harvard University and I went on to obtain my SJD in a record time of one and a half years.
4. I have worked at the highest level of the Oil and Gas industry globally for over 3 decades and indeed lectured at respectable global institutions like University of Ife, Nigerian Law School and Harvard Law School.
5. Since my appointment three years ago, first as GMD of @NNPCgroup, then as GMD/ Honourable Minister of State (HMSPR), and now as HMSPR of @FMPRng, I have championed the change agenda in the Petroleum sector and changed the narrative on performance in the sector.
Finally, I have also taken the liberty to attach my CV that shows all my awards and accomplishments for the sake of posterity.
It can be found on the link below: https://t.co/1FfBjiBPoo
Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
EIK
Bros kachikwu. Ya are a liar ooo. Perhaps ya implicated ya self by saying ya got admission to study medicine and law same time in different institutions. I want to ask with how many waec certificate abeg? Are you both art and science student?
Did you read the letter? Sometimes open your mind to new thinking. One of the things I gathered from his letter is that there has been some changes to awards in Nigerian institutions from his time and now. Perhaps there was no clear cut distinction as we have it now between art and science students and studnets can choose any discipline they want after secondary school? This is applicable in many parts of the world.
I’m not absolving him of any guilt but I doubt he would put such claims (being best graduating student in law school and graduating with first class from Harvard) down on paper if they weren’t true. I don’t know how well he’s doing in government but the guy is apparently brilliant, no need to take that from him.
He came with receipts! Awon no gooders come and see
Standing Ovation!!!!
Thank you Sir!!
Nigerians STOP spreading FAKE NEWS please. This man is doing a good job for our dear beloved conutry. God bless Nigeria in Jesus Name Amen.
Who are these illiterates that can’t distinguish between a reference to a First Class degree, and a first class performance? Jumpers into conclusion. Nonsense and ingredient. Please these newspaper guys should fact check before assuming next time.
Semantic sophistry…
I am CONFLICTED here because I personally hate chasing shadows over substance, as it seems that dude has been doing a relatively good job – even though we are still importing most of our fuel, still paying ridiculous subsidies, have problems with adequate gas supplies for electricity generation, and the NNPC is still a virtual black-hole of corruption!
But why say you have a “first class performance” in uni when the university obviously did not think you did or rank your performance as first class by awarding a Second Class degree? The fact that he may have been the best graduate in class is substantively irrelevant because even if (for example) everybody in a class failed someone still has to be the first.
LOL – dont worry i’ll be with you all the way holding your hands as you come around to face reality.
: ) )
Ok but please be very clear next time… first class and first in class are two different things.. leave no room for doubts…
@Chinwe, well said! He is obviously a smart dude with a good CV but he is trying to be clever here – even if everyone failed, someone still has to be “first in class”! LOL!
That he issued a statement does not change the fact that he lied. The video is online, he said he had a first class degree. The ministry of petroleum’s website expressly states he has a first class degree from UNN. It would be more honourable for him to issue an apology.