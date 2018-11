If you have never seen or heard of the movie Bad Boys, then you might not fully understand our excitement. The blockbuster movie features Hollywood stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and it follows the exploits of Detective Mike Lowrey and Detective Marcus Burnett.

While sharing the news on his Instagram, Will Smith could not contain his excitement, as he kept screaming on top of his lungs “Its Official”.

We can’t wait to see this movie!

Take a look at Will’s announcement below.