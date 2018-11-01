Ethiopian Human Rights Lawyer Meaza Ashenafi announced as Country’s First Female Head of Federal Supreme Court

In the latest in a series of appointments in Ethiopia that has seen the promotion of women to top jobs, Prominent Ethiopian human rights lawyer Meaza Ashenafi has been elected as the first woman to head the country’s federal supreme court.
According to BBC, her name was put forward by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and MPs unanimously approved the appointment.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/snapshot-photography/ullstein bild