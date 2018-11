PDP Lagos State Governorship Aspirant Jimi Agbaje has announced who his running mate is.

He announced Yemisi Haleemat Busari to be the Deputy Governor of Lagos state if he wins.

Yemisi describes herself on her social media page as a “Mother, wife, devout Muslim”.

According to Vanguard, she is “the law graduate of the University of Lagos is on the board of several blue-chip companies, including Airtel Nigeria and First Bank, Sierra Leone”.