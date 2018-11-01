Her Network unveils Nominees for the 2018 Woman of the Year Awards 

Her Network has unveiled the official nominees for the 2018 Her Network Woman of the Year (HNWOTY) Awards, which returns for a second edition on Sunday, December 2nd, 2018.
Every year, HNWOTY celebrates outstanding women of impact changing the narrative through exceptional work in their fields. The Founder, Nkem Onwudiwe speaking on the idea behind the theme for this year – ‘Her Year of Greatness’- stated “The path of greatness has already been paved for us; we just have to be courageous enough to walk in it so we chose to use this tag as a call to action for women to step into their greatness, unapologetically”. An important factor to consider this year is the growing number of superlative women in various sectors making an impact in their organizations and communities and doing so with bold expositions.
The Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony & Networking Night is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 at Landmark Towers in Lagos. Her Network has chosen the ‘Majestic’ dress code for the ceremony this year which represents the grandiose and regal woman.
Date: Sunday, December 2nd, 2018
Venue: Landmark Towers, Lagos
The nominees, selected from a large pool of phenomenal women represent various sectors and industries like technology, healthcare, education and more. The Social Media Category which is the only global category is open for voting by the general public till Sunday, December 2nd, 2018. Recipients of the 2018 Woman of the Year Award will be deliberated upon by a Council of Judges and celebrated at the Awards Ceremony and Networking Gala.
Tickets to attend the Awards Night are available for purchase and the HNWOTY team can be contacted via [email protected]
The Nominees for the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018 are:
Career
- Adaku Ufere Awoonor
- Chinwe Egwim
- Francesca Uriri
- Nkiru Olumide – Ojo
- Olayemi Olusoga
Community Service
- Adeola Ogunkolade
- Akhere Aghedo Akran
- Ariyike Akinbobola
- Anokwuru Chinyere
- Osayi Alile
- Tony Joy
Education
- Ayopeju Njideaka
- Folawe Omikunle
- Judith Obi
- Uchenna Onwuamegbu – Ugwu
Entertainment
- Alex Okoroji
- Chioma Omeruah
- Nikki Laoye
- Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau-Ameh
Entrepreneur
- Bisola Borha
- Lara Rawa
- Ifedayo Durosinmi Etti
- Dr Ola Brown
- Zainab Ashadu
Woman of the Future (Presented by “The Future is Her”)
- Grace Okoli
- Gussi Tobby Lord Williams
- Jekein Lato – Unah
- Mirabelle Morah
- Oluwanifemi Akerele
- Victoria Ibiwoye
Healthcare
- Dr. Nwakanma Onyedikachi Chioma
- Dr. Ola Brown
- Dr. Omolola Salako
- Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri
Philanthropy
- Inyang Otu
- Mosun Layode
- Osayi Alile
- Princess Modupe Ozuola
- Tonto Dikeh
Social Media
- Louisa Michael
- Nelly Agbodu
- Oluwatosin Olaseinde
- Thembelihle Khumalo
Start – Up
- Folasade Bamisaye
- Ogochukwu Maduako
- Temi Giwa Tubosun
- Titilayo Medunoye
Technology
- Farida Kabir
- Kofoworola Oyeleye
- Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi
About Her Network
Her Network is a global networking platform which originated in 2016 as a key driver to connecting a community of women in Nigeria and the diaspora to create mutually beneficial relationships and provide inspiration to live wholly successful lives, especially in the spheres of career and family, by showcasing women as living testimonials in their various industries of expertise.
Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018 is currently being supported by Guardian Woman, Pulse NG, GlamAfrica Magazine, BellaNaija, OSG, YNaija, Aforevo TV, Wazobia Max, Exquisite Magazine and lots more
