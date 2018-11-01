Don’t Stop Believing! Don Jazzy’s Father has just bagged a BA in Film and Television Production

Congratulatory messages are in order, as renowned Nigerian record producer, and entrepreneur, Don Jazzy shared photos of his Dad who just completed his BA in film and television production.

This is definitely an inspiration to a lot of millennials including Don Jazzy, who says he might just go back to school to pursue a degree.

I am soooooo proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans. But you did it and did it well. You have set an example for me to follow. I might just go back to Uni too. 🤔🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽

Don Jazzy’s Dad also shared several photos of himself on Instagram and also giving thanks to God for his new achievement.

Proudly Mavin. To God be the Glory. #GRADUATION #MAVINGRANDPA #WORLDWIDE.

Credit: Instagram | @mavingrandpa