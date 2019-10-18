BN TV
#BBNaija’s Venita brings Loads of Fun in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show | Watch
Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate, Venita Akpofure takes on the TGIF crew on this hilarious episode of “Ndani TGIF Show.
Watch and enjoy
Adeyemi Aderinsola
October 18, 2019 at 11:04 pm
I like venita gan oo
She is always fun
9jamyschool
October 19, 2019 at 11:04 am
nice venita