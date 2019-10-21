BN Book of the Month: An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

Connect with us

Chinonso, a young poultry farmer, is devastated by the loss of his closest relatives. One day, he sees a woman, Ndali, who is about to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge and prevents her from jumping off the ledge – tossing two of his chickens into water to help her see the danger of what she is about to do. His story is narrated by his Chi and that forms the beginning of the journey that Chigozie Obioma takes us on in his new book, An Orchestra of Minorities.

An Orchestra of Minorities is Chigozie Obioma’s second book. It was recently shortlisted for the 2019 Man Booker Prize. It is set in Umuahia, Abia State and explores traditional Igbo cosmology and traditions from the pre-colonial era. It is for this reason that BellaNaija has selected it as our Book of the Month for October 2019.

