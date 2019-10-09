Find out who walks Away with $50,000 in East Africa’s Got Talent Grand Finale | Watch

As East Africa’s Got Talent comes to an end, Ugandan singing youngsters, siblings Esther & Ezekiel are the first winners who walk away with the $50,000 prize.

The Mutesasiras beat two other Ugandan acts, comedic dance group, Dance Alliance Network and Jehovah Shalom Acappella, in the finale that had six contestants.

The other finalists were Kenya’s young songbird, Jannell Tamara and Spellcast, and Rwandan cultural troupe Intayoberana.

Finale was the climax of the six-month journey that saw numerous contestants from across the region.

Watch the finale below: