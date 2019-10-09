Tyler Perry talks to Gayle King about What Inspires Him to Think Big, his Next Project & More | Watch

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

19 hours ago

 on

Go behind-the-scenes of Tyler Perry’s historic 330-acre movie studio complex in Atlanta.

The site features a dozen soundstages named after black icons in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old writer, director and actor in the video, talks to CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King about the inspiration behind building one of the world’s largest studios.

He also talks about what inspires him to think big and the next project he’s excited about.

Watch:

