Nneamaka Onochie: It’s Okay to Embrace Change

Change is the only constant thing in nature yet its adaptability is hard. ‘Adaptability’ here is simply our attitude towards change, the pace at which we accept changes, the degree of flexibility we display in altered circumstances and how far we are even capable of yielding.

There is a great divide when it comes to the topic of change: for some, it’s exciting and energizing. For others, it evokes passionate opposition. Most people hate change; the very thought of change is welcomed with a negative reaction. These people will fight desperately to hold on to the way things are. They basically fight with conviction and keep making assertive claims that would sound as if they are very well informed.

It doesn’t matter whether it is a family dynamics, relationships, health work ethics, politics. Change, most times, is hard. Although we wish things were different, we are used to the things that have a semblance of normalcy – things that are already a part of us. We tend to drown deeper into the murky mud of comfort. Why would we want to trade something we currently have for something we are not sure of how it’ll eventually turn out to be? Especially when we have to sacrifice something we already have – and perhaps love.

Transitioning to something better should interest us and, in most cases, the change you imitate on your own is easier to follow through with. At the heart of any successful change is a clear understanding of why you are making the change. When you are absolutely clear about why you are doing something, you are more apt to stick with it at the first sign of adversity.

The truth is that you are either forced into change or you initiate it. Choosing the path of forced change may generate anger, resentment, bitterness, fear, and worry. It’s less palatable because you didn’t initiate it. Instead of expending time, energy and mentally fighting changes you have no control over, step back and redirect your personal resources towards what you have control of: your thoughts, words, and action.

The idea that a person will automatically respond to transformation with rejection and sabotage is purely a matter of perception that is based on deficit-based thinking. There can be any number of responses to the notion of change. Attitude makes all the difference. The inclusion of change and growth as our natural state of being is similar to the belief of being a lifelong learner. Just as one never stops learning, one never stops changing. Transformation shouldn’t be perceived as a threat to personal freedom or as harm to our sense of self. It’s simply a change process.

Though there is always a price to pay for change, most changes don’t come at such a high price. When it comes to change, we hold ourselves back and counter every seemingly plausible reason. Truth is, when we either have no clear motivation for a change or if we don’t know the exact set of actions needed for that change, it’s usually hard to convince yourself to adopt it.

Change is so hard but it is a necessary agent of success. Even before change occurs, we sometimes get so apprehensive that it does not allow us to live the present moment.

To increase your rate of success, make small lifestyle changes that have the most potential for a long term impact as opposed to embracing change and discarding it once you achieve your goal. For instance, many people stop exercising once they think they are fit enough. If those changes got you there, it’s more likely to keep you there. Don’t throw it away.

So embrace change today… and keep it.