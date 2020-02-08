Connect with us

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye's "Last Flight to Abuja"

Craving Some Homemade Pastries? Try out Chef Lola's Easy Sausage Rolls | Watch

Don't Miss this Episode of Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" with Ladipoe & D-Yo | Watch

Millennials get in here! Abimbola Craig is Sharing 10 Things she Learnt in her 20s | Watch

#BBNaija's Tacha Hilariously Takes on Ndani TV's TGIF Show Crew | Watch

Davido is the Black Team's Secret Weapon on Nick Cannon's "Wild N' Out"

OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz is Coming Back with a BANG! | Watch the Trailer

Toke Makinwa takes on the Role of a Movie Critic on this Episode of "Toke Moments" | Watch

Now the Plot Thickens! You Don't Want to Miss Episode 4 of Red TV's "Assistant Madams" | Watch

Let Sisi Yemmie Teach You How to Make Banging Banga Rice | Watch

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

The movie for today is titled “Last Flight to Abuja”.

“Last Flight to Abuja” is a 2012 Nigerian thriller disaster film written by Tunde Babalola, directed and produced by Obi Emelonye.

The movie stars Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Jim Iyke, Jide Kosoko, Uru Eke, Anthony Monjaro and others.

Watch the movie below:

