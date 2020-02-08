Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye’s “Last Flight to Abuja”

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

The movie for today is titled “Last Flight to Abuja”.

“Last Flight to Abuja” is a 2012 Nigerian thriller disaster film written by Tunde Babalola, directed and produced by Obi Emelonye.

The movie stars Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Jim Iyke, Jide Kosoko, Uru Eke, Anthony Monjaro and others.

Watch the movie below: