Craving Some Homemade Pastries? Try out Chef Lola’s Easy Sausage Rolls | Watch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s the weekend already, and many of us just want to have a totally relaxed one with lots of sleep and very light cooking, with ingredients that aren’t too complicated and steps that are easy to follow.

Thankfully, Chef Lola’s Kitchen is here with a yummy and super easy to prepare sausage rolls.

Ingredients:

For the pastry dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cold butter

6-8 tbsp ice water

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp sugar

For the filling:

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1 tsp salt

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp parsley

1 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 cup minced onion

Eggwash:

1 egg + 2Tbsp water (whisk together)

Watch the preparation process below:

