RiRi Okoye: I Can’t Get Enough of Desserts

Recently, I was looking at a photo of Jennifer Lopez and thought that if I’m ever going to have those kinds of abs at 50 years of age, then I’m going to have to stay away from desserts.

But the truth is, I unashamedly love desserts.

My husband introduced the love of desserts to me years ago and since then, we have been enjoying some of the most delicious, finger-licking, mind-blowing and scrumptious desserts in the universe. But we are not the only ones who love desserts. The same can be said for a few of my clients that insist on having a variety of dessert options at their parties and corporate events. Who am I to refuse?

Let’s look at some favorite dessert options:

Chocolate Brownies

Can the chocolate dessert lovers please say hi? Chocolate brownies are delicious. It’s the type of dessert that can leave you fully satisfied at an event. Add ice-cream and you are in heaven. My clients love this option at events. I would recommend this type of dessert at an intimate gathering. It’s simply the best.

Strawberry Waffle

Don’t be fooled by strawberry waffles. It might look healthy because of the strawberries, but it’s not totally healthy. This is seriously tasty and it’s usually dripping with honey or maple syrup. It’s also one of my favorites to look out for at parties just because I don’t feel so guilty when I am eating strawberries. This is a luxury option to eat at events. Many premium hotels in Lagos have this option.

Ice-cream – Simply delicious

Ice-cream and waffles are a match made at parties. Some of my favorite brands serve ice-creams at events. Ice-creams are an affordable option at parties.

Fruits

If you don’t want tempting desserts that are packed with calories, then you might want to opt for the healthier ones. I notice that some of my clients opt for fruits, especially for health reasons. I was a planner for a 50th event recently and all the guests were delighted with a variety of fruits.

Birthday Cake Dessert

Do you want to save money? The birthday cake can take the place as a dessert option to share among your guests. Delicious flavors come in red velvet, deep vanilla, and finger-licking chocolate. Most clients insist that most of their birthday cake is shared out at their parties, especially if they have received many cakes as gifts. Who really wants to take all that birthday cake home? Not me.

Are you a dessert addict like me and my hubby? Do you look forward to desserts at events?