Kemi Adetiba Shows off her Cooking Skills in this Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu” | WATCH

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu” is back with an all-new flavour and spice packed episode, as film director Kemi Adetiba co-hosts alongside Soliat Bada.

On this week’s episode, Kemi Adetiba shows firsthand how to make a yummy “Akara burger”, using all the right ingredients. Episode 2 is full of big bites, witty comments, and playful banter, as Soliat attempts to audition for a role in “King of Boys 2” and Kemi shares her enthusiasm and love for cooking.

Watch this episode below:

