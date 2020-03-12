Connect with us

The Trailer for 'Insecure' Season 4 is HERE & Issa Rae is Still ... Issa | WATCH

Insecure is back, and guess what? Issa Rae is still a mess!

Returning for its fourth-season, on Sunday, April 12, “Insecure” follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa Rae pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what levelling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group.

Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

Starring Issa Rae, featuring other series regulars including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge.

Get ready for a good laugh!

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

