Stephanie Coker shares the Raw & Unfiltered Truth about IVF in “African & Pregnant” | Watch

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is here with another episode of her pregnancy vlog, “African & Pregnant,“ which is an eye-opener to African future moms.

Despite having to conceive through IVF and being on lots of injections, according to her, it was all worth it in the end.

On this episode, she’s sharing general misconceptions about IVF, how she found out she had a bun in the oven, and the gender reveal.

Watch her share her story in the video below.