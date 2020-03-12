Connect with us

Stephanie Coker shares the Raw & Unfiltered Truth about IVF in "African & Pregnant" | Watch

BN TV

It's a Battle of Wives vs Side Chicks on Toke Makinwa's "Toke Moments" | Watch

BN TV

The Season Finale of Red TV's "Assistant Madams" is Here & it is Full of Surprises | Watch

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Victor Ugo of Mentally Aware was Hosted by Harry & Meghan Markle 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

BN TV

This International Women's Month Docudrama by Uwanma addresses Victim Blaming in Sexual Abuse | Watch

BN TV

Taje Prest gets Personal and Opens up on her Struggle with Hyperthyroidism | Watch

BN TV

Watch BTS of Tuke Morgan's Family Shoot for Tireni First Birthday

BN TV Sweet Spot

This Video of Toyin Saraki teaching her Granddaughter to play the Piano will have you Smiling 😍

BN TV Music

Ikechukwu is Addressing Popular Misconceptions about Him on Wedding Channel Africa's "Bar Room Therapy" | WATCH

BN TV

Beautiful! WATCH Ify Okoye & her Sisters do a "Sibling Tag" in New Vlog

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is here with another episode of her pregnancy vlog, “African & Pregnant,“ which is an eye-opener to African future moms.

Despite having to conceive through IVF and being on lots of injections, according to her, it was all worth it in the end.

On this episode, she’s sharing general misconceptions about IVF, how she found out she had a bun in the oven, and the gender reveal.

Watch her share her story in the video below.

