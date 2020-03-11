It’s a Battle of Wives vs Side Chicks on Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments” | Watch

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa comes hard for married women who seek out their husband’s side chicks to disgrace them, in a bid warn them off but they always show up looking unkempt and tacky.

She says:

For a while now the Internet has been blessing us with videos of alleged wives accosting their husband’s mistresses in public places and I had to do a Vlog on this crazy trend. First off I think most of the videos are staged, secondly why do the wives look so bad? Why do they have to portray the wife as a run down, dressed funny, sad-looking woman? I am of the opinion that if your partner cheats, it is not a reflection of who you are but solely on the cheat, fighting his accomplice is never a good look, I want more women to invest in their glow up and focus on their mental health and leave all these cheating men to face the shame alone. Watch, like, subscribe and pls comment

Watch her vlog below:

