Adaora Lumina Mbelu is sharing 10 Important Life Lessons from her Divorce | Watch

It may be surprising for some people to know that Adaora Lumina Mbelu went through a divorce process 2 years ago. Now she is sharing the practical lessons she learnt from her divorce and how she applies them to her relationship with people.

She says:

Hi Guys, if you’ve read my book “This Thing Called Purpose”, it’s no news to you that I went through a separation about 2 years ago, and a divorce. At the time when my divorce process started, I tried to search for content that talked about how to handle things. I couldn’t find anything in this part of the world, that I could learn from. I realize that Divorce is a “taboo” subject, and many people are either too ashamed to talk about it, or just don’t want to deal with 3rd party. I’ve just done a video on my YouTube channel, where I share 10 Things I learned from my divorce. I’m an advocate for trying to fix broken relationships, so…No… I’m not asking you to get a divorce.😑. (Had to get that disclaimer in, because some of y”all can tell your pastor that Adaora said….). This video is for people who have either been through a separation/divorce, going through one, or for anyone who has been in an intimate relationships that ended. .

In this video, I talk about some of the things I’ve learned, and how I believe it’s best to handle the entire process.