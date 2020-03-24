Connect with us

BN TV

Adaora Lumina Mbelu is sharing 10 Important Life Lessons from her Divorce | Watch

BN TV

Cee-C is Resilient and not Backing Down even in the Face of Disappointment | Watch her Interview with Pulse TV

BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living News

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

BN TV

Stephanie Coker is Putting her “African & Pregnant” Vlog on hold for some Coronavirus Reporting

BN TV

Here's How You Can Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer & Face Mask

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Everyone is Making an Effort to Keep the World Smiling | WATCH

BN TV Comedy

Taaooma wants You to Stay At Home & Practice Social Distancing

BN TV

A New Episode of Bovi’s “Back To School” Series is Here! | Watch

BN TV Sweet Spot

Wedding Channel Africa is Celebrating Mother's Day with Beautiful Motherhood stories from These Women | Watch

BN TV

Adaora Lumina Mbelu is sharing 10 Important Life Lessons from her Divorce | Watch

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It may be surprising for some people to know that Adaora Lumina Mbelu went through a divorce process 2 years ago. Now she is sharing the practical lessons she learnt from her divorce and how she applies them to her relationship with people.

She says:

Hi Guys, if you’ve read my book “This Thing Called Purpose”, it’s no news to you that I went through a separation about 2 years ago, and a divorce. At the time when my divorce process started, I tried to search for content that talked about how to handle things. I couldn’t find anything in this part of the world, that I could learn from. I realize that Divorce is a “taboo” subject, and many people are either too ashamed to talk about it, or just don’t want to deal with 3rd party. I’ve just done a video on my YouTube channel, where I share 10 Things I learned from my divorce. I’m an advocate for trying to fix broken relationships, so…No… I’m not asking you to get a divorce.😑. (Had to get that disclaimer in, because some of y”all can tell your pastor that Adaora said….). This video is for people who have either been through a separation/divorce, going through one, or for anyone who has been in an intimate relationships that ended. .

In this video, I talk about some of the things I’ve learned, and how I believe it’s best to handle the entire process.

Watch the video below :

 

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The ‘Corrosive’ Anointing Being Peddled By Religious Leaders in Africa

Naija Doctorate and Proud: D.M. Jeroh Got His PhD in Solid-State Physics From Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Glory Abah: Protect Your Children From ‘Trusted’ Friends & Family

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Advertisement
css.php