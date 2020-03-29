Connect with us

#AtHomeWithBN: WATCH Steph Ogundoyin take us through How to Keep Our Homes Clean & Free of the Virus

These Artiste are Inviting You to their Virtual Music Concert | WATCH

Have you ever been stood up by your date? Taje Prest Shares her Hilarious story in a new Vlog | WATCH

Tania Omotayo is sharing her Experience to Break Common Pregnancy Myths in her new Vlog | Watch

Episode 10 Obi Emelonye's "Heart & Soul" Series is Here | Watch

AY Makun has a new Comedy Series "Call To Bar" | Watch Season 1 Episode 1 Here

Maraji shares Different People's Reaction to the Coronavirus in a new Skit | Watch

Learn how to Make this Delicious Spaghetti Recipe with Just 6 Ingredients | WATCH Sisi Yemmie's Vlog

#AtHomeWithBN: Remi Makanjuola is Here with Useful Tips You Will Need to Raise Your Child(ren) Positively

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH "Victim" by Mercy Aigbe

Hey BNers!

We officially kicked off #AtHomeWithBN – a series of Insta Live chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

We know a lot of people are worried about how to protect ourselves and our homes from coronavirus, that’s why invited Steph Ogundoyin of @tidy.tribe to show you how to do so.

She took us through how to keep our homes clean and free of the virus.

You can watch her live session here.

