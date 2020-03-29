AtHomeWithBN: WATCH Steph Ogundoyin take us through How to Keep Our Homes Clean & Free of the Virus

Hey BNers!

We officially kicked off #AtHomeWithBN – a series of Insta Live chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

We know a lot of people are worried about how to protect ourselves and our homes from coronavirus, that’s why invited Steph Ogundoyin of @tidy.tribe to show you how to do so.

She took us through how to keep our homes clean and free of the virus.

You can watch her live session here.