Adaora Lumina Mbelu has a new Vlog Series for the Gen Zs | Watch "Lumination Z"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Adaora Lumina Mbelu is starting a new series titled “Lumination Z” for the younger generation. The series is a thought leadership and resource platform for teenagers aged 13-19.

For the first episode of “Lumination Z”, Adaora talks about how to build a better relationship with parents. She says:

One of the most significant things in a person’s life is their relationship with their parents. This relationship can have long term implications on your life’s journey. As a teenager you may feel that it’s not a priority to connect with your parents, since you’ll soon leave their house. However, I’m going to ask that you have a rethink about this and make an effort to build a relationship that works for you in the long run. A lot of adults report wishing that they had built a good relationship with their parents on some level. The good news is you still have time. Let’s make the best of it. In this video, I share 8 tips to help you build a better relationship with your parents.

Watch the video below:

On episode two, Adaora speaks on how to stop bullying others. Watch below:

Episode three is about how to get through struggling with your faith. Watch below:

On episode 4, Adaora shares a few tips that will help curb your anxiety. She says:

Majority of teenagers experience some form of anxiety in their life time. Anxiety typically stems from stress – whether it’s public speaking, writing exams, getting ready to graduate when you don’t yet have a university placement, even social connections can cause anxiety. It’s normal for your brain to respond to the stress you’re feeling. However, sometimes this anxiety can cause really negative effects for you – inability to participate in school or social activities, shutting down everyone around you, not being able to concentrate, irritability, headaches, fatigue, etc.

Watch the episode below:

For episode five, Adaora teaches on how to focus better in school and at home. She says:

Distractions are difficult to escape in life. Everyone struggles with keeping focused at some point. There’s just so much fighting for your attention. You need to do some work, but you’re thinking about that cool viral video you just saw today, or the news that your favorite celebrity is dropping a new song, or maybe you’ve been in an argument with a friend and that has totally kicked you off. In this video, I share 5 ways that you can focus better.

Watch the video below:

On this episode, Adaora discusses why people bully others and shares tips on how to deal with being bullied.

Watch the video below:

 

