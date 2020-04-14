WATCH Akah and Claire Prepare Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Rice

Akah and Claire are back with the first episode of their vlog for this year, and on this episode, they are giving us an update of their life as a couple and they also throw in how to cook teriyaki chicken stir fry rice.

Ingredient and things you would need.

Shredded Chicken

Rice

Maggi

Teriyaki sauce

Bell Peppers

Ginger Powder

Garlic

Chopped Onions

Eggs

Chilli Pepper

Black Pepper

Chicken Broth

Mushrooms

Olive or Vegetable Oil (We prefer Olive)

Watch the video below: