WATCH Akah and Claire Prepare Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Rice

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Akah and Claire are back with the first episode of their vlog for this year, and on this episode, they are giving us an update of their life as a couple and they also throw in how to cook teriyaki chicken stir fry rice.

Ingredient and things you would need.
Shredded Chicken
Rice
Maggi
Teriyaki sauce
Bell Peppers
Ginger Powder
Garlic
Chopped Onions
Eggs
Chilli Pepper
Black Pepper
Chicken Broth
Mushrooms
Olive or Vegetable Oil (We prefer Olive)

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

