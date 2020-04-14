Toluse Francis Will be Sharing How to Look After Your Mental Health this COVID-19 Period on #AtHomeWithBN | April 15

Connect with us

Published

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

While we’re taking appropriate measures to protect us, physically, from COVID-19, what’s also important is that we look after our mental health, and Toluse Francis @tolusefrancis for @mentallyawareng will show us how. Make it a date.

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive

