Clever Clogs Books’ Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi set to Host Virtual Book Launch for New Children’s Book

Renowned children’s book author and publisher of Clever Clogs Books, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi is set to host a first of its kind virtual book launch for her latest book, Tobi Bakes a Cake – the latest release in the Tobi Series. The launch will kick off at 12 noon on Saturday, April 18th, 2020.

Talabi will be live streaming the launch on the Clever Clogs Instagram page which will include the author introducing the new book, reading an extract and engaging everyone who connects to the virtual event. The Instagram event will be moderated by celebrity photographer and mum of three, Busola Dakolo.

In the bid to encourage children to learn new skills and bond with their parents during the lockdown, Clever Clogs Books kicked off the book launch activities by announcing a baking competition for parents and their children. In the announcement which was made via a video by entrepreneur, mum, and former beauty queen, Ify Okoye; parents were informed to enter the baking competition by posting photos of them baking with their children on Instagram, tagging the Clever Clogs Books handle. These posts will then be reposted on the Clever Clogs Books page and the entry with the highest number of likes will be declared winner on the 18th of April during the book launch.

According to the organizers, the winner of the baking competition will receive the Clever Clogs Super Book Collection which consists of one copy of each book published by the brand. In addition, the winner will have the chance to nominate a school or library to receive 25 free copies of the new book Tobi Bakes A Cake.

Other events lined up for the digital rollout of the book include a series of Tweet Chats to be hosted on World Book Day – the 23rd of April from 9 am to 12 noon on Twitter. Aboderin-Talabi will also be hosted by prolific actor and filmmaker, Lala Akindoju on the 23rd of April on Instagram Live at 3 pm (Nigerian time).

“Technology has provided a solution for the book launch to go ahead even though participants will be in their various homes,” said the author of the book, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi. “The ability to connect remotely means that book writers can continue to share our stories which acknowledge our existence, appreciate our way of life and celebrate our culture.” she added.

Clever Clogs Books will be receiving questions from Twitter and Instagram leading up to the events and users are welcome to submit questions to Talabi or join the conversations using the hashtag #TobiBakesACake.

Tobi Bakes A Cake follows Tobi and her family who gather at home to celebrate some good news and Tobi chooses a special way to say well done to her big brother Daré.

