Connect with us

Events Living

Need to Know More About COVID-19? Don't Miss Our Next InstaLive Session with Ngozi Erondu on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Career Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Afua Osei as She Shares Tips on How to Stay in Business this Period | April 13

BN TV Events Scoop

Have You Ever Been Stood Up By Your Date? Tajé Prest will be Sharing Her Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Don't Miss Our Work-Out Session with Tobi Bakre | April 11

BN TV Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up for Club BN's Friday Night Party with DJ Lambo | Don't Miss It

BN TV Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Mrs Kush as she Shares Tips on How to Make Great Meals with Limited Ingredients | April 10 

Events

Seven-Up makes Bold Move to Fight COVID-19, Donates 2 Million Bottles of Water & Beverages

Events

Hey BNers, Who will Win the N150 million Prize? Find Out At Access The Stars E-Finale

Events

Hypo donates 200 Cartons of Bleach to Support NCDC'S Fight against COVID-19 

BN TV Career Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Chika Okorafor Aneke as she Helps us Navigate Parenting during the Shutdown | April 9

Events

Need to Know More About COVID-19? Don’t Miss Our Next InstaLive Session with Ngozi Erondu on #AtHomeWithBN

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

For our next episode, make it a date with Ngozi Erondu @ngozierondu, a public health expert who will be sharing all you need to know about COVID-19.

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

The Rape & the Sexual Assault of Women as Collateral Damage In Conflicts

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

What’s The Opposite of Pride in Your Parents?

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

Advertisement
css.php