We’ve Got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 13 – 18

This Sisi Yemmie's Minced Beef Macaroni is Perfect for Lunch | WATCH

Koko Kalango has a new Lifestyle Talk Show "Colours of Life" | Watch the first Episode

I Went On A Date & He Left Me There! WATCH Tajé Prest Share Her Interesting Story

Catch Up on DJ Lambo's Electrifying Performance on Club BN | WATCH

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Afua Osei as She Shares Tips on How to Stay in Business this Period | April 13

It's Bonding Time for Ify Okoye & the Kids as they Bake the Perfect Banana Bread | WATCH

We Bet You Never Knew These Facts About #BBNaija's Tacha | WATCH her Play "Never Have I"

And it's A Wrap! WATCH Episode 3 of “Backseat” starring BellaRose Okojie

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black's Web Series "Room 420" | WATCH

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Welcome to a brand new week of working from home and observing social distancing. We had an exciting time on our InstaLive @bellanaijaonline #AtHomeWithBN last week with an array of inspiring, motivating, educating and entertaining talks from wonderful experts. There is no doubt our time with them was worthwhile.

This week, we’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series and we’ve got a cool lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.

Here’s our schedule for this week!

Productivity Tips While at Home

Date: Monday, April 13, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Staying in business during coronavirus: Lessons from an entrepreneur
Guest: She Leads Africa

All About COVID-19

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: All you should know about the coronavirus disease from an epidemiologist
Guest:Ngozi Erondu

Let’s Talk About Mental Health

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Looking after your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak
Guest: @mentallyawareng

Parenting in the COVID-19 Era

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Secret to keeping your kids happy, busy and learning in quarantine
Guest: @createplaybloom

Cook With Me (With What’s In Your House)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Guest: @sisi_yemmie

Club BN – Friday Night Party

Date: Friday, April 17, 2020.
Time: 8 PM
Guest: @deejayneptune

Get Fit With Me

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Time: 9AM – 10AM
Guest: @deborah_rise

Story Time

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Guest: @akahnnani

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

