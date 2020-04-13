We’ve Got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 13 – 18

Hey BNers!

Welcome to a brand new week of working from home and observing social distancing. We had an exciting time on our InstaLive @bellanaijaonline #AtHomeWithBN last week with an array of inspiring, motivating, educating and entertaining talks from wonderful experts. There is no doubt our time with them was worthwhile.

This week, we’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series and we’ve got a cool lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.

Here’s our schedule for this week!

Productivity Tips While at Home

Date: Monday, April 13, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Topic: Staying in business during coronavirus: Lessons from an entrepreneur

Guest: She Leads Africa

All About COVID-19

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Topic: All you should know about the coronavirus disease from an epidemiologist

Guest:Ngozi Erondu

Let’s Talk About Mental Health

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Topic: Looking after your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak

Guest: @mentallyawareng

Parenting in the COVID-19 Era

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Topic: Secret to keeping your kids happy, busy and learning in quarantine

Guest: @createplaybloom

Cook With Me (With What’s In Your House)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2020.

Time: 2 PM

Guest: @sisi_yemmie

Club BN – Friday Night Party

Date: Friday, April 17, 2020.

Time: 8 PM

Guest: @deejayneptune

Get Fit With Me

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Time: 9AM – 10AM

Guest: @deborah_rise

Story Time

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Guest: @akahnnani