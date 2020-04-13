BN TV
We’ve Got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 13 – 18
Hey BNers!
Welcome to a brand new week of working from home and observing social distancing. We had an exciting time on our InstaLive @bellanaijaonline #AtHomeWithBN last week with an array of inspiring, motivating, educating and entertaining talks from wonderful experts. There is no doubt our time with them was worthwhile.
This week, we’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series and we’ve got a cool lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.
Here’s our schedule for this week!
Productivity Tips While at Home
Date: Monday, April 13, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Staying in business during coronavirus: Lessons from an entrepreneur
Guest: She Leads Africa
All About COVID-19
Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: All you should know about the coronavirus disease from an epidemiologist
Guest:Ngozi Erondu
Let’s Talk About Mental Health
Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Looking after your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak
Guest: @mentallyawareng
Parenting in the COVID-19 Era
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Secret to keeping your kids happy, busy and learning in quarantine
Guest: @createplaybloom
Cook With Me (With What’s In Your House)
Date: Friday, April 17, 2020.
Time: 2 PM
Guest: @sisi_yemmie
Club BN – Friday Night Party
Date: Friday, April 17, 2020.
Time: 8 PM
Guest: @deejayneptune
Get Fit With Me
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Time: 9AM – 10AM
Guest: @deborah_rise
Story Time
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Guest: @akahnnani