Koko Kalango has a new Lifestyle Talk Show “Colours of Life” | Watch the first Episode

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Author and book activist, Koko Kalango has started a brand new lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” on YouTube, with the aim to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

In the first episode, Sarah Boulos the founder of the Society of Performing Arts Nigeria, tells the story of how she faced a great loss years ago that shook her faith.

Watch her remarkable story below:

