I Went On A Date & He Left Me There! WATCH Tajé Prest Share Her Interesting Story

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve been given the opportunity to feature quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness goals, parenting and productivity.

We asked you our lovely BNers to share your personal funny, entertaining, embarrassing, nostalgic, and special achievement stories which you would like to share on our live series with other BNers. You can still send an email to editorial(at)bellanaija(dot)com (e[email protected]) with “Storytelling” as the subject.

Have you ever been stood up by your date? Well, Tajé Prest @missvivacioust shared an interesting personal story in the “Story Time” segment of our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive sessions. She went on a date and he left her there!

Watch the video below to get the full scoop!

