AtHomeWithBN: Afua Osei Walks Us Through Ways We Can Stay in Business During the Pandemic | WATCH

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness to parenting and productivity.

The global market is facing a never-before-seen enemy, COVID-19, and we all need strategies to remain afloat. Thankfully, Afua Osei @helloafua of @sheleadsafrica is sharing how we can stay in business during the pandemic, as well as the various opportunities out there.

In case you missed the live session, you can watch it here!

