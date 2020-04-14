AtHomeWithBN: Afua Osei Walks Us Through Ways We Can Stay in Business During the Pandemic | WATCH

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness to parenting and productivity.

The global market is facing a never-before-seen enemy, COVID-19, and we all need strategies to remain afloat. Thankfully, Afua Osei @helloafua of @sheleadsafrica is sharing how we can stay in business during the pandemic, as well as the various opportunities out there.

