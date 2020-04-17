Spice up your Drinking Water with 5 Healthy Tricks from “Healthy Living with Tosin” Vlog | Watch

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Healthy Living with Tosin” vlog, Tosin Ajibade redefines the art of staying hydrated with simple and delicious fruity infused waters that makes it easy to drink more water.

She uses ingredients like ginger, orange, apples, strawberries, cinnamon sticks, mint leaves, and cucumber to create interesting recipes in a great way to get them at their tastiest and most nutritious.

RECIPE 1
Mint leaves with cucumber

RECIPE 2
Ginger and lemon water

RECIPE 3
Apple, cucumber and strawberry water

RECIPE 4
Apple, Mint leaves and cinnamon stick water

RECIPE 5
Orange, Ginger and apple vinegar cider water.

Watch the video below:

