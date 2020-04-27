Stay Home & WATCH Bolanle Austen-Peters’ “Moremi the Musical” Stage Play on BN

The 12th-century time frame of Nigerian folklore and traditional tales cannot be told without mentioning a brave and selfless woman whose mission to save her people at all cost was her paramount quest in life. Born in Ile-Ife, the ancestral home of the Yorubaland, firmly seated in the southern-west of Nigeria, Moremi is a heroic figure whose story is worth being told then, now and for centuries to come.

On Sunday, several thousand Nigerians gathered on the Bolanle Austen Peters Youtube channel to relive, “Moremi the Musical“, shown for the first time outside of the Terra Kulture theatre.

The stage play features standout performances from actors like Femi Branch, Lala Akindoju, and Moshood Attah.

This is part of BAP’s new initiative to break the physical limitations of traditional theatre with her “Stay At Home and Watch With Me” initiative.

Watch “Moremi the Musical” below: